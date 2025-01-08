Who's Playing

S. Dak. State Jackrabbits @ St. Thomas Tommies

Current Records: S. Dak. State 10-6, St. Thomas 12-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Schoenecker Arena -- St. Paul, Minnesota

Schoenecker Arena -- St. Paul, Minnesota Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

S. Dak. State is 6-1 against St. Thomas since January of 2022, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both will face off in a Summit battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Schoenecker Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

S. Dak. State took a loss when they played away from home last Sunday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Thursday. They put the hurt on Denver with a sharp 91-70 victory. The Jackrabbits have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five games by 20 points or more this season.

S. Dak. State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their offensive rebound total in three consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, St. Thomas rang in the new year with an 88-80 win over North Dakota on Saturday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Tommies.

S. Dak. State's victory was their 11th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 10-6. As for St. Thomas, they are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-5 record this season.

Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy game: S. Dak. State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for St. Thomas, though, as they've been averaging only 33. Given S. Dak. State's sizable advantage in that area, St. Thomas will need to find a way to close that gap.

S. Dak. State is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Odds

St. Thomas is a 3.5-point favorite against S. Dak. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 156.5 points.

Series History

S. Dak. State has won 6 out of their last 7 games against St. Thomas.