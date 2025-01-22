Who's Playing

Miami Hurricanes @ Stanford Cardinal

Current Records: Miami 4-14, Stanford 12-6

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Stanford is heading back home. They and the Miami Hurricanes will face off in an ACC battle at 11:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Maples Pavilion. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Cardinal will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Stanford will bounce into Wednesday's matchup after (finally) beating N. Carolina, who they had gone 0-3 against in their three prior meetings. Stanford skirted by N. Carolina 72-71 on Saturday thanks to a clutch jump shot from Jaylen Blakes with but a second left in the second quarter.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Stanford to victory, but perhaps none more so than Blakes, who went 7 for 13 en route to 20 points plus seven assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Maxime Raynaud, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Miami's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their seventh straight loss. They were dealt a punishing 117-74 defeat at the hands of SMU. The Hurricanes were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 60-26.

Miami's loss came about despite a quality game from Matthew Cleveland, who went 11 for 17 en route to 31 points. Cleveland's performance made up for a slower match against Duke last Tuesday.

Stanford's win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 12-6. As for Miami, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-14.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Stanford hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.3 points per game. However, it's not like Miami struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Stanford came up short against Miami in their previous matchup back in November of 2016, falling 67-53. Will Stanford have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Stanford is a big 10.5-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinal as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami won the only game these two teams have played in the last 9 years.