Who's Playing

N. Arizona Lumberjacks @ Stanford Cardinal

Current Records: N. Arizona 1-0, Stanford 2-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The N. Arizona Lumberjacks will face off against the Stanford Cardinal at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Maples Pavilion. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

N. Arizona is headed out to face Stanford after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. N. Arizona simply couldn't be stopped last Monday as they easily beat Park 100-49. With the Lumberjacks ahead 52-23 at the half, the game was all but over already.

N. Arizona smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Park only pulled down five.

Meanwhile, on FridayCS Fullerton kept up with Stanford until halftime, but afterwards: not so much. Stanford took their contest with ease, bagging an 80-53 win over CS Fullerton. The Cardinal were heavily favored coming into this match, and the results showcase why.

Stanford got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Jaylen Blakes out in front who went 5 for 8 en route to 18 points plus five assists. Benny Gealer was another key player, going 6 for 7 from beyond the arc en route to 20 points.

N. Arizona is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They finished last season with a 13-18 record against the spread.

The disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for N. Arizona considering the team was a sub-par 8-14 as the underdog last season. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $827.77. On the other hand, Stanford will play as the favorite, and the team was 10-7 as such last season.

Odds

Stanford is a big 18-point favorite against N. Arizona, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinal as a 18.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

