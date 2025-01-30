Who's Playing

Wagner Seahawks @ Stonehill Skyhawks

Current Records: Wagner 11-9, Stonehill 11-11

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Merkert Gymnasium -- Easton, Massachusetts

Merkert Gymnasium -- Easton, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the Wagner Seahawks and the Stonehill Skyhawks are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Merkert Gymnasium. The Seahawks will be strutting in after a win while the Skyhawks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

On Sunday, Wagner narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past St. Francis 68-65.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Stonehill on Sunday, but the final result did not. They took a 65-54 hit to the loss column at the hands of FDU. The Skyhawks have struggled against the Knights recently, as the game was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Wagner's win bumped their record up to 11-9. As for Stonehill, their loss dropped their record down to 11-11.

Wagner came up short against Stonehill in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, falling 71-61. Can Wagner avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Stonehill and Wagner both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.