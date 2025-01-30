Who's Playing
Wagner Seahawks @ Stonehill Skyhawks
Current Records: Wagner 11-9, Stonehill 11-11
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Merkert Gymnasium -- Easton, Massachusetts
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the Wagner Seahawks and the Stonehill Skyhawks are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Merkert Gymnasium. The Seahawks will be strutting in after a win while the Skyhawks will be stumbling in from a defeat.
On Sunday, Wagner narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past St. Francis 68-65.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Stonehill on Sunday, but the final result did not. They took a 65-54 hit to the loss column at the hands of FDU. The Skyhawks have struggled against the Knights recently, as the game was their third consecutive lost matchup.
Wagner's win bumped their record up to 11-9. As for Stonehill, their loss dropped their record down to 11-11.
Wagner came up short against Stonehill in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, falling 71-61. Can Wagner avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Stonehill and Wagner both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.
- Feb 03, 2024 - Stonehill 71 vs. Wagner 61
- Jan 15, 2024 - Wagner 64 vs. Stonehill 54
- Feb 23, 2023 - Wagner 54 vs. Stonehill 44
- Jan 05, 2023 - Stonehill 62 vs. Wagner 58