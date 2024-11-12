Who's Playing

Colgate Raiders @ Syracuse Orange

Current Records: Colgate 1-1, Syracuse 1-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

The Syracuse Orange will face off against the Colgate Raiders at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange will be strutting in after a victory while the Raiders will be stumbling in from a loss.

Syracuse is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home last Monday. They managed an 86-82 win over Le Moyne. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Jyare Davis was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 22 points and 12 rebounds. Chris Bell was another key player, going 7 for 12 en route to 20 points.

Syracuse smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Le Moyne only pulled down seven.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Colgate last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 73-56 bruising from Drexel. Having soared to a lofty 95 points in the game before, the Raiders' point total in this one was quite the letdown.

Colgate's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Jalen Cox, who had 13 points along with five rebounds and four steals, and Jeff Woodward, who went 6 for 11 en route to 14 points plus five rebounds. What's more, Woodward also racked up three assists, the most he's had since back in November of 2023.

Syracuse didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Colgate in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, but they still walked away with a 79-75 victory. Does Syracuse have another victory up their sleeve, or will Colgate turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Looking ahead, Syracuse is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. They finished last season with a 13-17 record against the spread.

Odds

Syracuse is a big 11.5-point favorite against Colgate, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Orange as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 153 points.

Series History

Syracuse has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Colgate.