Who's Playing
Georgetown Hoyas @ Syracuse Orange
Current Records: Georgetown 7-2, Syracuse 5-4
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV
What to Know
The Syracuse Orange will face off against the Georgetown Hoyas at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange will be looking to keep their eight-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.
Syracuse's offense and defense might be a bit winded after their high-scoring matchup with Albany on Tuesday. Syracuse strolled past Albany with points to spare, taking the game 102-85. That 17 point margin sets a new team best for the Orange this season.
Among those leading the charge was Donnie Freeman, who went 10 for 13 en route to 24 points plus eight rebounds. Another player making a difference was Jaquan Carlos, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 12 assists.
Syracuse was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.
Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, Georgetown's good fortune finally ran out on Friday. They fell 73-60 to West Virginia. The match marked the Hoyas' lowest-scoring game so far this season.
Syracuse now has a winning record of 5-4. As for Georgetown, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-2.
Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Syracuse has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgetown struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.
Syracuse was able to grind out a solid win over Georgetown in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, winning 80-68. Will Syracuse repeat their success, or does Georgetown have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Syracuse has won 5 out of their last 9 games against Georgetown.
- Dec 09, 2023 - Syracuse 80 vs. Georgetown 68
- Dec 10, 2022 - Syracuse 83 vs. Georgetown 64
- Dec 11, 2021 - Georgetown 79 vs. Syracuse 75
- Jan 09, 2021 - Syracuse 74 vs. Georgetown 69
- Dec 14, 2019 - Georgetown 89 vs. Syracuse 79
- Dec 08, 2018 - Syracuse 72 vs. Georgetown 71
- Dec 16, 2017 - Syracuse 86 vs. Georgetown 79
- Dec 17, 2016 - Georgetown 78 vs. Syracuse 71
- Dec 05, 2015 - Georgetown 79 vs. Syracuse 72