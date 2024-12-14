Who's Playing

Georgetown Hoyas @ Syracuse Orange

Current Records: Georgetown 7-2, Syracuse 5-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Syracuse Orange will face off against the Georgetown Hoyas at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange will be looking to keep their eight-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Syracuse's offense and defense might be a bit winded after their high-scoring matchup with Albany on Tuesday. Syracuse strolled past Albany with points to spare, taking the game 102-85. That 17 point margin sets a new team best for the Orange this season.

Among those leading the charge was Donnie Freeman, who went 10 for 13 en route to 24 points plus eight rebounds. Another player making a difference was Jaquan Carlos, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 12 assists.

Syracuse was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, Georgetown's good fortune finally ran out on Friday. They fell 73-60 to West Virginia. The match marked the Hoyas' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Syracuse now has a winning record of 5-4. As for Georgetown, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Syracuse has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgetown struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Syracuse was able to grind out a solid win over Georgetown in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, winning 80-68. Will Syracuse repeat their success, or does Georgetown have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Syracuse has won 5 out of their last 9 games against Georgetown.