Who's Playing

Wake Forest Demon Deacons @ Syracuse Orange

Current Records: Wake Forest 9-4, Syracuse 6-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ESPN2

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Syracuse Orange and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.3 points per game this season.

Syracuse took a loss when they played away from home last Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. They came out on top against Bucknell by a score of 75-63.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Syracuse to victory, but perhaps none more so than Eddie Lampkin Jr., who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaquan Carlos, who almost dropped a double-double on 11 points and nine assists.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest couldn't handle Clemson last Saturday and fell 73-62.

The losing side was boosted by Hunter Sallis, who went 11 for 15 en route to 26 points plus two steals. What's more, he also posted a 73.3% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in February.

Wake Forest struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in January.

The victory got Syracuse back to even at 6-6. As for Wake Forest, they dropped their record down to 9-4 with the defeat, which was their seventh straight on the road dating back to last season.

Syracuse was pulverized by Wake Forest 99-70 in their previous meeting back in February. Will Syracuse have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Syracuse has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Wake Forest.