Who's Playing

Iona Gaels @ Tarleton State Texans

Current Records: Iona 1-5, Tarleton State 1-5

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Friday, November 29, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center -- Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center -- Nassau, Bahamas TV: FloSports

FloSports Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Iona Gaels will face off against the Tarleton State Texans at 2:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Baha Mar Convention Center. The Gaels are no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Monday, Iona lost to Cornell at home by a decisive 84-68 margin.

Meanwhile, Tarleton State was expected to have a tough go of it last Thursday and that's exactly how things played out. They wound up on the wrong side of a painful 72-49 walloping at the hands of Michigan. The Texans have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Tarleton State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Michigan pulled down 13.

Iona's defeat dropped their record down to 1-5. As for Tarleton State, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 1-5.

Going forward, Iona is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Iona is expected to win, but their 0-1 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Iona is a 4.5-point favorite against Tarleton State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 137 points.

