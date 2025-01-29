Who's Playing

Charlotte 49ers @ Temple Owls

Current Records: Charlotte 8-12, Temple 12-8

When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

After two games on the road, Temple is heading back home. They and the Charlotte 49ers will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Liacouras Center. The Owls are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.8 points per game this season.

The experts predicted Temple would be headed in after a victory, but UTSA made sure that didn't happen. Temple fell 88-79 to UTSA on Saturday. That's two games in a row now that the Owls have lost by exactly nine points.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Zion Stanford, who went 6 for 10 en route to 17 points plus seven rebounds. What's more, he also racked up four offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in December of 2023. Steve Settle III was another key player, scoring 18 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Charlotte finally caught a break after seven consecutive losses. They came out on top against South Florida by a score of 69-61 on Wednesday.

Charlotte's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Nik Graves, who scored 19 points along with eight rebounds. Graves had some trouble finding his footing against Memphis on Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was Giancarlo Rosado, who almost dropped a triple-double on nine points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists.

Temple's defeat dropped their record down to 12-8. As for Charlotte, their victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 8-12.

Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Temple has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Charlotte, though, as they've been averaging only 32.6. Given Temple's sizable advantage in that area, Charlotte will need to find a way to close that gap.

Temple didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Charlotte when the teams last played back in March of 2024, but they still walked away with a 58-54 win. Does Temple have another victory up their sleeve, or will Charlotte turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Temple and Charlotte both have 1 win in their last 2 games.