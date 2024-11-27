Who's Playing

Presbyterian Blue Hose @ Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

Current Records: Presbyterian 5-3, Tennessee Tech 3-3

What to Know

Tennessee Tech will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the Presbyterian Blue Hose at 2:00 p.m. ET at Hooper Eblen Arena.

Last Tuesday, Tennessee Tech came up short against UCF and fell 80-69. The Golden Eagles have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Kyle Layton, who earned 16 points. What's more, he also posted a 66.7% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2023. Another player making a difference was Rodney Johnson Jr., who went 5 for 9 en route to 12 points plus seven rebounds and two blocks.

Meanwhile, Presbyterian had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 14 points) and they went ahead and made it three on Saturday. They walked away with a 71-61 victory over the Hawks.

Presbyterian's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jaylen Peterson led the charge by scoring eight points along with 12 rebounds and two blocks. The team also got some help courtesy of Kobe Stewart, who went 7 for 13 en route to 17 points plus six assists and five rebounds.

Tennessee Tech's defeat dropped their record down to 3-3. As for Presbyterian, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 5-3 record this season.

While only Presbyterian took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, Presbyterian is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This will be Tennessee Tech's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

Tennessee Tech didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against Presbyterian in their previous meeting back in November of 2023, but they still walked away with a 79-75 win. Does Tennessee Tech have another victory up their sleeve, or will Presbyterian turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Presbyterian is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Tennessee Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Hose as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

Series History

Tennessee Tech and Presbyterian both have 1 win in their last 2 games.