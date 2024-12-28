Who's Playing

Abilene Christian Wildcats @ Texas A&M Aggies

Current Records: Abilene Christian 8-5, Texas A&M 10-2

When: Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas

The Abilene Christian Wildcats and the Texas A&M Aggies will round out the year against one another at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Reed Arena. The Wildcats are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.2 points per game this season.

Abilene Christian took a loss when they played away from home on Wednesday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. They secured a 69-65 W over Texas So.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M entered their tilt with Houston Chr. on Friday with five consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with six. They blew past the Huskies, posting a 77-45 win. The Aggies were heavily favored coming into this contest, and the results showcase why.

Hayden Hefner and Pharrel Payne were among the main playmakers for Texas A&M as the former went 7 for 13 en route to 19 points plus two steals and the latter went 5 for 7 en route to 10 points plus seven rebounds and three blocks. Hefner's performance made up for a slower game against Purdue last Saturday.

Texas A&M smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds (they're ranked first in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 24 consecutive matches dating back to last season.

Abilene Christian's victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-5. As for Texas A&M, their win bumped their record up to 10-2.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Abilene Christian has been crazy accurate this season, having made 47.4% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Texas A&M, though, as they've only made 42% of their field goals this season. Given Abilene Christian's sizable advantage in that area, Texas A&M will need to find a way to close that gap.

Abilene Christian might still be hurting after the devastating 77-58 defeat they got from Texas A&M when the teams last played back in November of 2022. Can Abilene Christian avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Texas A&M has won both of the games they've played against Abilene Christian in the last 3 years.