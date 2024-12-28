Who's Playing

Biblical Studies Ambassadors @ Texas So. Tigers

Current Records: Biblical Studies 0-3, Texas So. 2-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: H&PE Arena -- Houston, Texas

H&PE Arena -- Houston, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After four games on the road, Texas So. is heading back home. They will finish 2024 at home by hosting the Biblical Studies Ambassadors at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at H&PE Arena. The Tigers might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 24 turnovers on Saturday.

Last Saturday, Texas So. was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 69-65 to Abilene Christian.

Meanwhile, Biblical Studies' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss dating back to last season. They took a serious blow against UT-Rio Grande Valley, falling 106-56. The Ambassadors were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 43-23.

Texas So. dropped their record down to 2-10 with the defeat, which was their tenth straight on the road dating back to last season. As for Biblical Studies, their loss dropped their record down to 0-3.

Everything came up roses for Texas So. against Biblical Studies in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, as the team secured a 108-72 victory. In that matchup, Texas So. amassed a halftime lead of 50-30, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Saturday.

Series History

Texas So. won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.