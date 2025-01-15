Who's Playing

Georgia State Panthers @ Texas State Bobcats

Current Records: Georgia State 7-10, Texas State 9-8

What to Know

Georgia State has enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Texas State Bobcats will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Strahan Coliseum. The Bobcats took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Panthers, who come in off a win.

Last Saturday, Georgia State was able to grind out a solid victory over Coastal Carolina, taking the game 79-74.

Meanwhile, Texas State fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Southern Miss on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 92-88 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Golden Eagles. The Bobcats didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Georgia State pushed their record up to 7-10 with the win, which was their third straight at home. As for Texas State, they have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-8 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Georgia State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Texas State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.1. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Georgia State is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Texas State is a big 9.5-point favorite against Georgia State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Georgia State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Texas State.