Who's Playing

North Greenville Crusaders @ The Citadel Bulldogs

Current Records: North Greenville 0-0, The Citadel 1-1

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina

What to Know

The North Greenville Crusaders will start their season against The Citadel Bulldogs. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at McAlister Field House.

On Monday, The Citadel got the win against Stetson by a conclusive 74-52. The oddsmakers were on the Bulldogs' side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

The victory made it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 1-1. As for North Greenville, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they finished 0-3.

North Greenville lost to The Citadel on the road by a decisive 77-59 margin in their previous matchup back in November of 2023. Can North Greenville avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

The Citadel won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.