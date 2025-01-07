Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan Eagles @ Toledo Rockets

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 7-6, Toledo 7-6

When: Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

Eastern Michigan is 2-8 against Toledo since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Both will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Savage Arena. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Eastern Michigan took a loss when they played away from home last Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. They managed a 75-71 win over N. Illinois. The over/under was set at 146.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Eastern Michigan can attribute much of their success to Da'Sean Nelson, who almost dropped a double-double on 32 points and nine rebounds. Another player making a difference was Christian Henry, who almost dropped a double-double on 13 points and nine assists.

Meanwhile, Toledo had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They rang in the new year with a 76-70 victory over Western Michigan on Saturday.

Among those leading the charge was Sonny Wilson, who went 7 for 11 en route to 20 points plus seven rebounds and five assists. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in threes (two).

Eastern Michigan now has a winning record of 7-6. As for Toledo, they now also have a winning record of 7-6.

Eastern Michigan came up short against Toledo in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, falling 91-87. Can Eastern Michigan avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Toledo has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Michigan.