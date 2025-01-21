Who's Playing

Kent State Golden Flashes @ Toledo Rockets

Current Records: Kent State 11-6, Toledo 10-7

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Toledo is heading back home. They and the Kent State Golden Flashes will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Savage Arena. The Rockets are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.3 points per game this season.

On Saturday, Toledo strolled past Ball State with points to spare, taking the game 93-75.

Toledo's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Javan Simmons, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 12 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Simmons a new career-high in offensive rebounds (six). Sam Lewis was another key player, earning 21 points.

Toledo smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their offensive rebound total in three consecutive matches.

Kent State has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They took a 70-61 hit to the loss column at the hands of Miami (Ohio) on Saturday. The Golden Flashes didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Delrecco Gillespie, who scored ten points plus eight rebounds.

Toledo is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 10-7 record this season. As for Kent State, their loss dropped their record down to 11-6.

Toledo came up short against Kent State in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, falling 67-59. Will Toledo have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Kent State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Toledo.