Who's Playing

Arkansas State Red Wolves @ Troy Trojans

Current Records: Arkansas State 11-5, Troy 10-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 4:33 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 4:33 p.m. ET Where: Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Troy Trojans and the Arkansas State Red Wolves are set to tip at 4:33 p.m. ET on Saturday at Trojan Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Troy is probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering Texas State just ended the team's five-game winning streak on Thursday. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 74-73 to the Bobcats. The Trojans didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Arkansas State has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They took a 76-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of South Alabama on Thursday.

Even though they lost, Arkansas State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as South Alabama only pulled down six.

Troy's defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 10-5. As for Arkansas State, their loss dropped their record down to 11-5.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Troy has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Arkansas State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Troy came up short against Arkansas State in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, falling 79-71. Will Troy have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Troy has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Arkansas State.