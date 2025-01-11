Who's Playing
Arkansas State Red Wolves @ Troy Trojans
Current Records: Arkansas State 11-5, Troy 10-5
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 4:33 p.m. ET
- Where: Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama
- TV: ESPN Plus
What to Know
We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Troy Trojans and the Arkansas State Red Wolves are set to tip at 4:33 p.m. ET on Saturday at Trojan Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
Troy is probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering Texas State just ended the team's five-game winning streak on Thursday. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 74-73 to the Bobcats. The Trojans didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
Arkansas State has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They took a 76-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of South Alabama on Thursday.
Even though they lost, Arkansas State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as South Alabama only pulled down six.
Troy's defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 10-5. As for Arkansas State, their loss dropped their record down to 11-5.
Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Troy has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Arkansas State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.
Troy came up short against Arkansas State in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, falling 79-71. Will Troy have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
Troy has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Arkansas State.
- Feb 22, 2024 - Arkansas State 79 vs. Troy 71
- Feb 15, 2024 - Arkansas State 82 vs. Troy 71
- Mar 02, 2023 - Troy 63 vs. Arkansas State 59
- Feb 16, 2023 - Troy 67 vs. Arkansas State 62
- Jan 07, 2023 - Troy 66 vs. Arkansas State 54
- Feb 10, 2022 - Troy 79 vs. Arkansas State 77
- Jan 25, 2020 - Arkansas State 78 vs. Troy 62
- Jan 11, 2020 - Arkansas State 76 vs. Troy 68
- Feb 09, 2019 - Troy 84 vs. Arkansas State 79
- Jan 12, 2019 - Troy 90 vs. Arkansas State 85