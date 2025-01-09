Who's Playing

Texas State Bobcats @ Troy Trojans

Current Records: Texas State 8-7, Troy 10-4

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Troy is heading back home. They and the Texas State Bobcats will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Trojan Arena. The Bobcats took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Trojans, who come in off a win.

Troy is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 143.5, but even that wound up being too high. They pulled ahead with a 58-57 photo finish over Marshall on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Texas State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 72-61 loss to App. State. The over/under was set at 133 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Troy is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 10-4 record this season. As for Texas State, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-7.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Troy has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Texas State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Looking ahead, Troy is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 9-3-1 and Texas State is 3-3.

Odds

Troy is a solid 7-point favorite against Texas State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 135 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Troy and Texas State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.