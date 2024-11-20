Who's Playing

Little Rock Trojans @ Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Current Records: Little Rock 2-2, Tulsa 3-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The Little Rock Trojans' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Donald W. Reynolds Center. The Trojans pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 11.5-point favorite Golden Hurricane.

Last Saturday, Little Rock strolled past UTSA with points to spare, taking the game 81-64.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Little Rock to victory, but perhaps none more so than Ante Beljan, who went 7 for 10 en route to 21 points plus five assists. Another player making a difference was Mwani Wilkinson, who went 7 for 13 en route to 19 points plus eight rebounds and four steals.

Little Rock was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, Tulsa scored the most points they've had all season on Saturday, but it wasn't enough. They fell 111-106 to Missouri State. Despite running the score up even higher than they did in their prior game on Wednesday (85), the Golden Hurricane still had to take the loss.

Despite their loss, Tulsa saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Braeden Carrington, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Justin Amadi was another key player, almost dropping a double-double on 24 points and nine rebounds.

The win got Little Rock back to even at 2-2. As for Tulsa, their defeat was their first of the season and makes their record 3-1.

Little Rock skirted past Tulsa 84-82 in their previous meeting back in November of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Little Rock since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Tulsa is a big 11.5-point favorite against Little Rock, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Hurricane as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

Series History

Little Rock has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Tulsa.