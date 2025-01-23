Who's Playing

Hawaii Warriors @ UC Davis Aggies

Current Records: Hawaii 12-6, UC Davis 11-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET Where: University Credit Union Center -- Davis, California

University Credit Union Center -- Davis, California TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

Hawaii and UC Davis are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a Big West battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at University Credit Union Center. The Aggies have the home-court advantage, but the Warriors are expected to win by 1.5 points.

Last Sunday, Hawaii earned an 81-70 victory over Cal-Baker.

UCSB typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday UC Davis proved too difficult a challenge. They secured a 64-60 W over the Gauchos. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Aggies.

Even though they won, UC Davis struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as UCSB posted 16.

Hawaii is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-6 record this season. As for UC Davis, their win bumped their record up to 11-8.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Hawaii just can't miss this season, having made 47.6% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for UC Davis, though, as they've only made 41% of their field goals this season. Given Hawaii's sizable advantage in that area, UC Davis will need to find a way to close that gap.

Hawaii couldn't quite finish off UC Davis in their previous matchup back in March of 2024 and fell 68-65. Can Hawaii avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Hawaii is a slight 1.5-point favorite against UC Davis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 135 points.

Series History

UC Davis and Hawaii both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.