St. Thomas Tommies @ UC Riverside Highlanders

Current Records: St. Thomas 10-4, UC Riverside 8-5

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: Student Recreation Center -- Riverside, California

Student Recreation Center -- Riverside, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

The UC Riverside Highlanders and the St. Thomas Tommies will round out the year against one another at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at at Student Recreation Center. The Highlanders will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

UC Riverside is probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering UNLV just ended the team's four-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 66-53 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Rebels. The matchup marked the Highlanders' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Even though they lost, UC Riverside smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 23 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2023.

St. Thomas aren't just finding success at home, as their game on Saturday extended their overall winning streak to six. Everything went their way against Bowling Green as St. Thomas made off with a 93-68 victory. The Tommies have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six matches by 22 points or more this season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead St. Thomas to victory, but perhaps none more so than Miles Barnstable, who had 23 points plus two steals and two blocks. The team also got some help courtesy of Drake Dobbs, who went 6 for 10 en route to 18 points plus five assists.

UC Riverside's defeat dropped their record down to 8-5. As for St. Thomas, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 10-4 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's game: UC Riverside has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.8 threes per game. However, it's not like St. Thomas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 10.7. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.