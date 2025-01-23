Who's Playing

UC Irvine Anteaters @ UC Riverside Highlanders

Current Records: UC Irvine 17-2, UC Riverside 11-8

How To Watch

What to Know

UC Riverside will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the UC Irvine Anteaters will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Student Recreation Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

UC Riverside is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They managed an 85-81 victory over UC San Diego on Saturday. The win was a breath of fresh air for the Highlanders as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, UC Irvine entered their tilt with Cal Poly on Saturday with six consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with seven. They steamrolled past the Mustangs 101-71. With that victory, the Anteaters brought their scoring average up to 76.2 points per game.

UC Irvine was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Cal Poly only racked up 12.

UC Riverside's win bumped their record up to 11-8. As for UC Irvine, their victory was their 19th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 17-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: UC Riverside has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UC Irvine struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.1. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Not only did both teams in this Thursday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, UC Irvine is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last seven times they've played.

Odds

UC Irvine is a big 7.5-point favorite against UC Riverside, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Anteaters as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143 points.

Series History

UC Irvine has won 8 out of their last 10 games against UC Riverside.