La Salle Explorers @ UC San Diego Tritons

Current Records: La Salle 4-0, UC San Diego 2-2

When: Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

UC San Diego has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the La Salle Explorers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Ocean Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Tritons were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

UC San Diego will head out to face La Salle after giving up their first home loss of the season on Saturday. UC San Diego took an 84-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of Seattle. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Tritons in their matchups with the Redhawks: they've now lost four in a row.

UC San Diego struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, La Salle had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 16.7 points) and they went ahead and made it four on Saturday. They narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Dragons 71-68.

La Salle's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Demetrius Lilley, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds. Lilley is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. The team also got some help courtesy of Jahlil White, who went 7 for 9 en route to 19 points plus six rebounds and three blocks.

UC San Diego's loss dropped their record down to 2-2. As for La Salle, their victory ended a five-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 4-0.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: UC San Diego hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 8.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like La Salle struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.2. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

La Salle is a slight 2-point favorite against UC San Diego, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Explorers as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

