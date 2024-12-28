Who's Playing

Occidental Tigers @ UC San Diego Tritons

Current Records: Occidental 0-1, UC San Diego 11-2

What to Know

The Occidental Tigers will wrap up 2024 with a road trip to face off against the UC San Diego Tritons at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at LionTree Arena. The Tigers might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 21 turnovers back in November.

Occidental can't be to happy about their upcoming road game considering what happened when they opened their season on the away from home. They took a serious blow against San Diego State, falling 100-49. The Tigers were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 54-17.

Meanwhile, UC San Diego waltzed into their matchup on Saturday with eight straight wins... but they left with nine. They came out on top against the Toreros by a score of 77-71.

UC San Diego's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Tyler McGhie, who went 7 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points. That makes it three consecutive games in which McGhie has scored at least a third of UC San Diego's points. Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones was another key player, going 5 for 8 en route to 17 points plus six assists.

Occidental was pulverized by UC San Diego 98-67 in their previous meeting back in December of 2023. That contest was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Occidental was down 50-23.

Series History

UC San Diego has won both of the games they've played against Occidental in the last 2 years.