Who's Playing

UCSB Gauchos @ UC San Diego Tritons

Current Records: UCSB 12-6, UC San Diego 15-4

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, UC San Diego is heading back home. They and the UCSB Gauchos will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at LionTree Arena. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

UC San Diego's usually-dominant defense will be looking to make up for Saturday's dud, when UC Riverside offense got past them with ease. UC San Diego took an 85-81 hit to the loss column at the hands of UC Riverside.

Meanwhile, UCSB unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 64-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of UC Davis. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Gauchos in their matchups with the Aggies: they've now lost four in a row.

UC San Diego's loss ended a six-game streak of away wins and brought them to 15-4. As for UCSB, their defeat dropped their record down to 12-6.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's match: UC San Diego has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.2 threes per game. However, it's not like UCSB struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.7. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, UC San Diego is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-2 against the spread).

Odds

UC San Diego is a big 11.5-point favorite against UCSB, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tritons as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

Series History

UCSB has won 5 out of their last 9 games against UC San Diego.