Who's Playing

East Texas A&M Lions @ UConn Huskies

Current Records: East Texas A&M 1-3, UConn 3-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $9.00

What to Know

Lions fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Tuesday as the odds are decidedly against them. They are taking a road trip to face off against the UConn Huskies at 7:00 p.m. ET at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. The Lions are no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

Having struggled with four losses in a row dating back to last season, East Texas A&M finally turned things around against Southern U. on Wednesday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Jaguars , sneaking past 70-68.

Meanwhile, UConn entered their tilt with Le Moyne on Wednesday with 15 consecutive wins dating back to last season but they'll enter their next game with 16. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Dolphins 90-49. Fans of the Huskies have seen this all before: every one of the games they've played this season has ended in a blowout of 19+ points.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead UConn to victory, but perhaps none more so than Tarris Reed Jr., who dropped a double-double on 12 points and ten rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Alex Karaban, who went 7 for 11 en route to 17 points.

UConn was working as a unit and finished the game with 24 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now racked up at least 20 assists in three consecutive matches.

East Texas A&M made their fans wait, but they finally earned their first win of the season to make their record 1-3. As for UConn, their victory bumped their record up to 3-0.

Both pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, the game looks promising for UConn, as the team is favored by a full 38 points. This contest will be East Texas A&M's fifth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-1 against the spread).

Odds

UConn is a big 38-point favorite against East Texas A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 37-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

