Md.-E. Shore Hawks @ UConn Huskies

Current Records: Md.-E. Shore 2-8, UConn 4-3

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for UConn. They will look to defend their home court on Saturday against the Md.-E. Shore Hawks at 7:00 p.m. ET at XL Center. The timing is sure in the Huskies' favor as the team sits on 20 straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Hawks have been banged up by 23 consecutive losses on the road also dating back to last season.

Last Thursday, UConn ended up a good deal behind Dayton and lost 85-67. The game marked the Huskies' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Meanwhile, Md.-E. Shore was no doubt aware that the odds were against they in their match with Little Rock but that awareness did nothing to prevent the predicted outcome. Md.-E. Shore found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 78-59 punch to the gut against Little Rock on Wednesday.

UConn's defeat dropped their record down to 4-3. As for Md.-E. Shore, their loss dropped their record down to 2-8.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: UConn has been crazy accurate this season, having drained 50.2% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Md.-E. Shore, though, as they've only made 41.7% of their field goals this season. Given UConn's sizable advantage in that area, Md.-E. Shore will need to find a way to close that gap.

UConn beat Md.-E. Shore 72-63 when the teams last played back in November of 2021. Does UConn have another victory up their sleeve, or will Md.-E. Shore turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Huskies, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 37.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

UConn won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.