S. Illinois Salukis @ UIC Flames

Current Records: S. Illinois 8-12, UIC 13-6

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

After two games on the road, UIC is heading back home. They and the S. Illinois Salukis will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Credit Union 1 Arena. The Flames are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.8 points per game this season.

On Wednesday, UIC earned a 78-67 win over Evansville.

UIC can attribute much of their success to Jordan Mason, who went 6 for 11 en route to 19 points plus five assists and two steals.

Meanwhile, S. Illinois unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Wednesday. They took a 74-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of Murray State. The over/under was set at 137.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Ali Dibba, who went 9 for 16 en route to 21 points plus six rebounds and two blocks. Kennard Davis was another key player, scoring 20 points along with seven rebounds and two steals.

UIC is on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 11 games, which provided a nice bump to their 13-6 record this season. As for S. Illinois, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-12.

UIC skirted past S. Illinois 84-82 when the teams last played back in March of 2024. Does UIC have another victory up their sleeve, or will S. Illinois turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

S. Illinois has won 4 out of their last 5 games against UIC.