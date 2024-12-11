Who's Playing

LIU Sharks @ UMass Lowell River Hawks

Current Records: LIU 4-7, UMass Lowell 6-4

When: Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts

What to Know

After three games on the road, UMass Lowell is heading back home. They will welcome the LIU Sharks at 6:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Costello Athletic Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

UMass Lowell will bounce into Wednesday's contest after (finally) beating Massachusetts, who they had gone 1-6 against in their seven prior meetings. UMass Lowell came out on top against Massachusetts by a score of 96-83 on Saturday.

UMass Lowell's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Quinton Mincey led the charge by going 8 for 10 en route to 27 points plus six rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Mincey a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (80%). Martin Somerville was another key player, going 7 for 12 en route to 22 points plus five assists and two steals.

UMass Lowell was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Massachusetts only posted 11.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask LIU). They steamrolled past York College 103-53 on Wednesday. The win was some much needed relief for the Sharks as it spelled an end to their four-game losing streak.

UMass Lowell's victory ended a seven-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 6-4. As for LIU, their win bumped their record up to 4-7.

UMass Lowell was able to grind out a solid victory over LIU in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, winning 78-65. Will UMass Lowell repeat their success, or does LIU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UMass Lowell has won 4 out of their last 6 games against LIU.