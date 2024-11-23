Who's Playing

Quinnipiac Bobcats @ UMass Lowell River Hawks

Current Records: Quinnipiac 3-2, UMass Lowell 3-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts

Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Quinnipiac Bobcats are taking a road trip to face off against the UMass Lowell River Hawks at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Costello Athletic Center. Both come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Quinnipiac is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They walked away with a 74-63 victory over Navy on Tuesday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Bobcats.

Quinnipiac's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Amarri Monroe led the charge by earning 16 points plus two steals. The dominant performance also gave Monroe a new career-high in assists (two). Paul Otieno was another key player, earning six points along with ten rebounds and two blocks.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for UMass Lowell, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Sunday. They simply couldn't be stopped on Wednesday as they easily beat Fisher 121-66.

Quinnipiac now has a winning record of 3-2. As for UMass Lowell, they pushed their record up to 3-2 with the win, which was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season.