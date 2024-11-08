Who's Playing

Saint Peter's Peacocks @ UMass Lowell River Hawks

Current Records: Saint Peter's 0-1, UMass Lowell 1-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Saint Peter's Peacocks are taking a road trip to face off against the UMass Lowell River Hawks at 6:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Costello Athletic Center. The Peacocks might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 19 turnovers on Monday.

Saint Peter's can't be to happy about their upcoming road matchup considering what happened when they opened their season on the away from home. They took a 57-53 hit to the loss column at the hands of Seton Hall. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Peacocks in their matchups with the Pirates: they've now lost five in a row.

Meanwhile, UMass Lowell gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Monday. They steamrolled past Rivier 115-59. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 55-31.

UMass Lowell was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Saint Peter's is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 17-11 record against the spread.

Saint Peter's came up short against UMass Lowell when the teams last played back in November of 2023, falling 69-61. Can Saint Peter's avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UMass Lowell is a big 8.5-point favorite against Saint Peter's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

Series History

UMass Lowell won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.