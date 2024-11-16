Who's Playing

Saint Peter's Peacocks @ UMBC Retrievers

Current Records: Saint Peter's 0-2, UMBC 3-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The UMBC Retrievers' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Saint Peter's Peacocks at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. The Retrievers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 90.2 points per game this season.

On Thursday, everything went UMBC's way against Coppin State as UMBC made off with a 92-67 victory. The Retrievers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matches by 25 points or more this season.

UMBC was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Coppin State only posted five.

Meanwhile, Saint Peter's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fourth straight defeat dating back to last season. They took a 75-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of Rutgers.

Saint Peter's loss came about despite a quality game from Marcus Randolph, who went 7 for 12 en route to 22 points. The dominant performance also gave Randolph a new career-high in field goal percentage (58.3%).

UMBC pushed their record up to 3-1 with the win, which was their third straight at home. As for Saint Peter's, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-2.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: UMBC has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 11.2 threes per game. However, it's not like Saint Peter's struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.7. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UMBC came up short against Saint Peter's in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 66-60. Will UMBC have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Saint Peter's won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.