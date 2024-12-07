Who's Playing

St. Andrews Knights @ UNC-Ash. Bulldogs

Current Records: St. Andrews 0-2, UNC-Ash. 3-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina

Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After starting their season with seven straight games on the road, UNC-Ash. is finally coming home. They will host the St. Andrews Knights at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kimmel Arena. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

UNC-Ash. is coming in off a wild two-game stretch: after soaring to 92 points on Sunday, they were much more limited against George Mason on Tuesday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 74-52 punch to the gut against the Patriots. The contest marked the Bulldogs' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Meanwhile, St. Andrews' recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Tuesday after their sixth straight loss dating back to last season. The game between them and The Citadel wasn't a total blowout, but with St. Andrews falling 100-85 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

St. Andrews struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as The Citadel pulled down 14.

UNC-Ash. now has a losing record at 3-4. As for St. Andrews, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-2.

Everything came up roses for UNC-Ash. against St. Andrews in their previous matchup back in November of 2021, as the squad secured a 106-36 victory. In that matchup, UNC-Ash. amassed a halftime lead of 70-13, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Saturday.

Series History

UNC-Ash. has won all of the games they've played against St. Andrews in the last 6 years.