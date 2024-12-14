Who's Playing

Western Carolina Catamounts @ UNC-Ash. Bulldogs

Current Records: Western Carolina 3-5, UNC-Ash. 5-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina

Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Western Carolina Catamounts are taking a road trip to face off against the UNC-Ash. Bulldogs at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kimmel Arena. The Catamounts are no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

Western Carolina will head out to face UNC-Ash. after giving up their first home loss of the season on Saturday. Western Carolina fell 74-68 to SC Upstate. The Catamounts didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, UNC-Ash. took their match on Wednesday with ease, bagging a 92-46 win over Bluefield College. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 56-24.

UNC-Ash. was working as a unit and finished the game with 27 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Western Carolina's defeat ended a seven-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 3-5. As for UNC-Ash., they now have a winning record of 5-4.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: Western Carolina has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.9 threes per game. However, it's not like UNC-Ash. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Western Carolina strolled past UNC-Ash. when the teams last played back in December of 2023 by a score of 78-63. The rematch might be a little tougher for Western Carolina since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Western Carolina has won 6 out of their last 9 games against UNC-Ash..