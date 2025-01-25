Who's Playing

Hampton Pirates @ UNCW Seahawks

Current Records: Hampton 10-10, UNCW 15-5

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the UNCW Seahawks and the Hampton Pirates are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Trask Coliseum. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

If UNCW beats Hampton with 85 points on Saturday, it's going to be the team's new lucky number: they've won their past two games with that exact score. UNCW sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with an 85-83 win over Charleston on Thursday. The victory was nothing new for the Seahawks as they're now sitting on three straight.

UNCW got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Donovan Newby out in front who went 6 for 11 en route to 17 points plus two steals. Bo Montgomery was another key player, posting 18 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Hampton came up short against William & Mary on Thursday and fell 94-83. The Pirates haven't had much luck with the Tribe recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Xzavier Long, who almost dropped a double-double on 14 points and nine rebounds.

Hampton struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as William & Mary racked up 19.

UNCW is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 15-5 record this season. As for Hampton, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-10.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: UNCW has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 40.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Hampton struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Everything came up roses for UNCW against Hampton in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, as the squad secured a 95-65 victory. In that matchup, UNCW amassed a halftime lead of 46-25, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Saturday.

Odds

UNCW is a big 11-point favorite against Hampton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seahawks as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 140 points.

Series History

UNCW has won both of the games they've played against Hampton in the last 3 years.