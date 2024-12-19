Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between UT Arlington and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Evansville 44-24.

UT Arlington has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.

Who's Playing

Evansville Aces @ UT Arlington Mavericks

Current Records: Evansville 3-7, UT Arlington 5-6

How To Watch

What to Know

The UT Arlington Mavericks and the Evansville Aces will compete for holiday cheer at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at College Park Center. The Mavericks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.7 points per game this season.

UT Arlington took a loss when they played away from home on Thursday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. They walked away with a 77-68 victory over UL Monroe.

Meanwhile, Evansville's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They fell 75-67 to Chattanooga.

The losing side was boosted by Tanner Cuff, who went 7 for 11 en route to 18 points plus five rebounds and two blocks. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in threes (four). Another player making a difference was Tayshawn Comer, who scored 15 points along with eight assists.

UT Arlington's win bumped their record up to 5-6. As for Evansville, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-7.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's matchup: UT Arlington has been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 39.4% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Evansville, though, as they've only made 30.5% of their threes this season. Given UT Arlington's sizable advantage in that area, Evansville will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, UT Arlington is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: UT Arlington is playing as the favorites at home, but their 0-2 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

UT Arlington is a big 7.5-point favorite against Evansville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

