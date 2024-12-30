Who's Playing

Dallas Christian Crusaders @ UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

Current Records: Dallas Christian 0-7, UT-Rio Grande Valley 8-4

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 30, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, December 30, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas

UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Dallas Christian Crusaders at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at UTRGV Fieldhouse. The Vaqueros have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

UT-Rio Grande Valley's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They blew past Biblical Studies, posting a 106-56 victory. The Vaqueros have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matches by 20 points or more this season.

UT-Rio Grande Valley smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Dallas Christian's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on December 3rd after their seventh straight defeat dating back to last season. They were completely outmatched by Tarleton State on the road and fell 90-50. The Crusaders were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 55-22.

UT-Rio Grande Valley has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 8-4 record this season. As for Dallas Christian, their loss dropped their record down to 0-7.

Everything came up roses for UT-Rio Grande Valley against Dallas Christian in their previous matchup back in February of 2021, as the squad secured a 116-51 win. In that contest, UT-Rio Grande Valley amassed a halftime lead of 52-21, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Monday.

Series History

UT-Rio Grande Valley won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.