Who's Playing

Nevada Wolf Pack @ Utah State Aggies

Current Records: Nevada 11-7, Utah State 16-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $29.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mountain West matchup on schedule as the Utah State Aggies and the Nevada Wolf Pack are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The Aggies are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82.1 points per game this season.

Utah State is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering UNLV just ended the team's six-game winning streak on Wednesday. They fell just short of the Rebels by a score of 65-62. The Aggies didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Utah State's defeat came about despite a quality game from Tucker Anderson, who scored 19 points along with five rebounds. Anderson had some trouble finding his footing against Boise State last Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Nevada waltzed into their match on Saturday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They walked away with a 75-64 victory over the Spartans.

Nevada's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Nick Davidson, who went 9 for 14 en route to 23 points plus seven rebounds. Another player making a difference was Xavier DuSell, who went 5 for 8 en route to 15 points plus five rebounds.

Utah State's loss ended a six-game streak of away wins dating back to last season and brought them to 16-2. As for Nevada, their victory bumped their record up to 11-7.

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Utah State has been crazy accurate this season, having drained 49.2% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Nevada struggles in that department as they've made 48.2% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, Utah State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Odds

Utah State is a solid 6-point favorite against Nevada, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Aggies slightly, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 142 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Nevada.