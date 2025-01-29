Who's Playing

UNLV Rebels @ Utah State Aggies

Current Records: UNLV 11-9, Utah State 18-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mountain West matchup on schedule as the UNLV Rebels and the Utah State Aggies are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The Rebels are expected to lose this one by 10.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

UNLV is likely headed into the matchup with a focus on the second half, which is when things went downhill against New Mexico on Saturday. UNLV fell just short of New Mexico by a score of 75-73. The over/under was set at 148.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Despite their defeat, UNLV saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Dedan Thomas Jr., who scored 18 points along with seven assists, was perhaps the best of all. That's the most assists Thomas Jr. has posted since back in November of 2024. The team also got some help courtesy of Jalen Hill, who had eight points in addition to seven rebounds and four steals.

Meanwhile, Utah State humbled Air Force with an 87-58 smackdown. The Aggies have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven matches by 21 points or more this season.

Utah State got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Ian Martinez out in front who went 5 for 9 en route to 16 points. Another player making a difference was Drake Allen, who earned eight points plus six assists and four steals.

Even though they won, Utah State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. Sadly, that's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 14.7 offensive rebounds per game earlier this season, but in their last ten contests they've fallen to only 8 per game.

This is the second loss in a row for UNLV and nudges their season record down to 11-9. As for Utah State, the win made it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 18-2.

While only Utah State took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, Utah State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-4 against the spread).

UNLV skirted past Utah State 65-62 when the teams last played two weeks ago. The rematch might be a little tougher for UNLV since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Utah State is a big 10.5-point favorite against UNLV, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

Utah State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UNLV.