Who's Playing

Weber State Wildcats @ Utah Tech Trailblazers

Current Records: Weber State 4-6, Utah Tech 2-9

How To Watch

What to Know

The Weber State Wildcats will face off against the Utah Tech Trailblazers at 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Burns Arena. The Wildcats are no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

The experts predicted Weber State would be headed in after a victory, but North Dakota made sure that didn't happen. Weber State took an 80-75 hit to the loss column at the hands of North Dakota on Saturday.

Weber State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, Utah Tech's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a serious blow against Utah State, falling 92-62. The Trailblazers were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Weber State's defeat dropped their record down to 4-6. As for Utah Tech, their loss dropped their record down to 2-9.

Looking ahead, Weber State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 2.5 points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

Weber State came up short against Utah Tech in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, falling 77-65. Can Weber State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Weber State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Utah Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah Tech and Weber State both have 1 win in their last 2 games.