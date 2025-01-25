Who's Playing

Baylor Bears @ Utah Utes

Current Records: Baylor 12-6, Utah 11-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Utah Utes and the Baylor Bears are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The Utes are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.7 points per game this season.

Utah is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 133.5, but even that wound up being too high. They were completely outmatched by Houston on the road and fell 70-36. The matchup marked the Utes' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Utah struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Baylor earned a 70-62 win over Kansas State on Wednesday. The Bears were down 40-28 with 16:17 left in the second half but they still came back for the handy eight-point victory.

Among those leading the charge was VJ Edgecombe, who went 8 for 13 en route to 30 points plus two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Jalen Celestine, who went 5 for 8 en route to 18 points plus seven rebounds.

Utah moved to 11-7 with that loss, which also ended their three-game winning streak. As for Baylor, their win bumped their record up to 12-6.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: Utah has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.1 threes per game. However, it's not like Baylor struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.2. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Utah suffered a grim 81-56 defeat to Baylor when the teams last played back in December of 2024. That game was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Utah was down 37-17.

Series History

Baylor won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.