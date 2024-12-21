Who's Playing

Yale Bulldogs @ UTEP Miners

Current Records: Yale 6-5, UTEP 8-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Yale Bulldogs and the UTEP Miners will face off at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The Bulldogs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 81.4 points per game this season.

On Friday, Yale didn't have too much trouble with Akron as they won 74-58. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Bulldogs.

Yale's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Casey Simmons, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 13 rebounds. Nick Townsend was another key player, dropping a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, UTEP won against Tarleton State on Monday with 67 points and they decided to stick to that point total again on Friday. UTEP walked away with a 67-61 win over Jackson State.

UTEP can attribute much of their success to Kevin Kalu, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Yale now has a winning record of 6-5. As for UTEP, their victory was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 8-3.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Yale has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for UTEP, though, as they've been averaging only 29.1. Given Yale's sizable advantage in that area, UTEP will need to find a way to close that gap.