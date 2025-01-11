Who's Playing

Wichita State Shockers @ UTSA Roadrunners

Current Records: Wichita State 10-5, UTSA 6-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the Wichita State Shockers and the UTSA Roadrunners are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at UTSA Convocation Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Wichita State is headed into Saturday's matchup hungry for a win as their strong season has now been derailed by two straight losses. Their painful 91-72 defeat to South Florida on Monday might stick with them for a while. The Shockers' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Corey Washington, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 11 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Quincy Ballard, who almost dropped a double-double on 13 points and nine rebounds.

Wichita State struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as South Florida racked up 18.

Meanwhile, UTSA's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight loss. They fell 82-77 to Tulsa. The loss hurts even more since the Roadrunners were up 52-36 with 16:42 left in the second.

Despite the defeat, UTSA got top-tier performance from Primo Spears, who went 13 for 23 en route to 40 points plus five assists and three steals. With that strong performance, Spears is now averaging an impressive 21.7 points per game. Jonnivius Smith was another key player, dropping a double-double on 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Wichita State's loss dropped their record down to 10-5. As for UTSA, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 6-8.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Wichita State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.3 points per game. However, it's not like UTSA struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything went Wichita State's way against UTSA when the teams last played back in February of 2024, as Wichita State made off with an 84-64 win. In that game, Wichita State amassed a halftime lead of 44-24, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Saturday.

Series History

Wichita State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.