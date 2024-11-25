Who's Playing

Michigan Wolverines @ Va. Tech Hokies

Current Records: Michigan 4-1, Va. Tech 3-2

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 25, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Monday, November 25, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Michigan has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Va. Tech Hokies at 6:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. The Wolverines are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82.6 points per game this season.

Michigan is headed into the match following a big victory against Tarleton State on Thursday, something the oddsmakers some coming from a mile away. Michigan put the hurt on Tarleton State with a sharp 72-49 win. The Wolverines have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matchups by 23 points or more this season.

Michigan's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Roddy Gayle Jr., who went 6 for 7 en route to 16 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Tre Donaldson, who went 5 for 8 en route to 13 points plus five assists.

Meanwhile, Va. Tech entered their game against Jacksonville on Wednesday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Va. Tech fell 74-64 to Jacksonville. The Hokies have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Mylyjael Poteat put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 5 for 8 en route to 15 points plus eight rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in offensive rebounds (six).

Michigan's win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-1. As for Va. Tech, their defeat ended an eight-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 3-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Michigan has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Va. Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Michigan couldn't quite finish off Va. Tech when the teams last played back in November of 2016 and fell 73-70. Can Michigan avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Va. Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.