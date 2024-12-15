Who's Playing

Navy Midshipmen @ Va. Tech Hokies

Current Records: Navy 3-7, Va. Tech 4-6

What to Know

The Va. Tech Hokies' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Navy Midshipmen at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Cassell Coliseum. The Hokies will be strutting in after a victory while the Midshipmen will be stumbling in from a loss.

Va. Tech is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They steamrolled past North Carolina A&T 95-67 on Thursday. The win was a breath of fresh air for the Hokies as it put an end to their six-game losing streak.

Ben Hammond was the offensive standout of the contest as he made all 6 shots he took racking up 17 points plus five steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against Pittsburgh last Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was Rodney Brown Jr., who went 5 for 7 en route to 13 points plus six rebounds.

Va. Tech was working as a unit and finished the game with 24 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Navy's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Saturday after their third straight defeat. They fell 69-64 to N.J. Tech. The Midshipmen didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Donovan Draper put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 22 points and 16 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in offensive rebounds (seven). Austin Benigni was another key player, earning 18 points along with five assists.

Va. Tech's victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 4-6. As for Navy, their loss dropped their record down to 3-7.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Va. Tech has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Navy struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Looking forward, Va. Tech is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they are 3-7, while Navy is 3-6.

Odds

Va. Tech is a big 13.5-point favorite against Navy, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hokies as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

Series History

Va. Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.