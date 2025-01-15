Who's Playing

North Carolina State Wolfpack @ Va. Tech Hokies

Current Records: North Carolina State 9-7, Va. Tech 7-9

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the North Carolina State Wolfpack and the Va. Tech Hokies are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Cassell Coliseum. The Wolfpack are no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

On Saturday, North Carolina State didn't have quite enough to beat N. Carolina and fell 63-61.

North Carolina State's loss came about despite a quality game from Marcus Hill, who almost dropped a double-double on 20 points and nine rebounds. Hill is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for five straight games.

North Carolina State struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in January of 2024.

Meanwhile, Va. Tech had just enough and edged California out 71-68 on Saturday.

Va. Tech's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Brandon Rechsteiner led the charge by going 5 for 9 en route to 12 points. Rechsteiner had some trouble finding his footing against Stanford on Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaydon Young, who went 6 for 11 en route to 14 points.

North Carolina State's defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 9-7. As for Va. Tech, their victory bumped their record up to 7-9.

North Carolina State came up short against Va. Tech in their previous meeting back in January of 2024, falling 84-78. Can North Carolina State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Va. Tech has won 6 out of their last 10 games against North Carolina State.