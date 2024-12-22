Who's Playing

Current Records: Calumet 0-1, Valparaiso 6-5

When: Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana

After two games on the road, Valparaiso is heading back home. They will welcome the Calumet Crimson Wave at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Athletics-Recreation Center. The Beacons are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78 points per game this season.

Valparaiso will head into Friday's contest on the come-up: they were handed a 22-point defeat in their previous outing, but they didn't let that bad energy affect their game against Western Michigan on Friday. Valparaiso skirted by Western Michigan 76-73 thanks to a clutch jump shot from Justus McNair with but a second left in the second quarter. The win was all the more spectacular given the Beacons were down by 22 with 6:51 left in the second half.

Valparaiso can attribute much of their success to Cooper Schwieger, who went 7 for 9 en route to 19 points plus six rebounds and two blocks. What's more, Schwieger also posted a 77.8% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in January. McNair was another key player, going 5 for 7 en route to 13 points.

Even though they won, Valparaiso struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Western Michigan posted 18.

Calumet kicked off their season on the road two weeks ago and hit a couple of potholes. There's no need to mince words: Calumet lost to Eastern Illinois, and Calumet lost bad. The score wound up at 87-57. The Crimson Wave were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 39-18.

Valparaiso's victory ended a nine-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 6-5. As for Calumet, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.