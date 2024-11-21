Who's Playing

Lindenwood Lions @ Valparaiso Beacons

Current Records: Lindenwood 2-3, Valparaiso 1-2

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana

Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Lindenwood Lions' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Valparaiso Beacons at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Athletics-Recreation Center. The Beacons took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Lions, who come in off a win.

On Sunday, Lindenwood dodged a bullet and finished off Stonehill 75-74.

Lindenwood smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Stonehill only pulled down five.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Valparaiso last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 75-67 to Clev. State.

The losing side was boosted by Devon Ellis, who posted 19 points in addition to five rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Liberty two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction. Cooper Schwieger, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-8 from long range.

Lindenwood's victory bumped their record up to 2-3. As for Valparaiso, they now have a losing record at 1-2.