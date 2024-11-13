Who's Playing

California Golden Bears @ Vanderbilt Commodores

Current Records: California 2-0, Vanderbilt 2-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The California Golden Bears will face off against the Vanderbilt Commodores at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Memorial Gym. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

California is headed into Wednesday's matchup after beating the impressive 159-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last contest against Cal Poly. California enjoyed a cozy 91-73 victory over Cal Poly on Thursday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Golden Bears.

California got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Rytis Petraitis out in front who scored 13 points plus six rebounds and three steals. Jovan Blacksher Jr. was another key player, posting 18 points along with three steals.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt was able to grind out a solid victory over SE Missouri State on Sunday, taking the game 85-76.

Devin McGlockton was the offensive standout of the game as he dropped a double-double on 14 points and 19 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jason Edwards, who posted 17 points.

Vanderbilt smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as SE Missouri State only pulled down four.

California's win bumped their record up to 2-0. As for Vanderbilt, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 2-0.

California is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 13-16-1 record against the spread.

The disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for California considering the team was a sub-par 7-13 as the underdog last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 31 games they played last year would have netted $635.54. On the other hand, Vanderbilt will play as the favorite, and the team was 5-3 as such last season.

Odds

Vanderbilt is a big 8.5-point favorite against California, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Commodores as a 7.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 159.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.