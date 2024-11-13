Who's Playing

Merrimack Warriors @ VCU Rams

Current Records: Merrimack 1-0, VCU 2-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.53

What to Know

The VCU Rams will face off against the Merrimack Warriors at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stuart Siegel Center. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Friday, VCU got the win against Boston College by a conclusive 80-55. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Rams.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead VCU to victory, but perhaps none more so than Phillip Russell, who went 5 for 9 en route to 20 points. Joe Bamisile was another key player, almost dropping a double-double on 18 points and nine rebounds.

VCU smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, Merrimack gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Saturday. They came out on top against Vermont by a score of 65-51.

Looking ahead, the game looks promising for VCU, as the team is favored by a full 16.5 points. They finished last season with a 19-11 record against the spread.

VCU ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 16-5 when favored last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 31 games they played last year would have netted $298.23. On the other hand, Merrimack was 3-7 as the underdog last season.

Odds

VCU is a big 16.5-point favorite against Merrimack, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 16-point favorite.

The over/under is 132.5 points.

